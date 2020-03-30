ALL ARTS Streams 9 Ballet Performances and More in Wake of Shutdowns

The streaming platform from WNET offers performances from the Czech National Ballet, Balanchine’s repertoire, and more.

Though New York City Ballet has canceled its season and numerous other dance companies have been forced to postpone their performances, ALL ARTS will stream performances for dance fans around the globe.

The ballet “season” includes broadcasts of Romeo and Juliet from the Czech National Ballet and a documentary look at Making a New American Nutcracker, featuring Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris). See the full program offerings below.

In addition, ALL ARTS features streams of Martha Graham Dance Company in concert, the reading of the Mueller Report performed by Annette Bening, John Lithgow and others, as well as the screening of over 70 short films that were set to appear at this year’s SXSW.

Romeo and Juliet

Balanchine's Jewels at the Mariinsky Theatre

Alexander Ekman's "A Swan Lake"

The Ninth Symphony by Maurice Bejart

Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz

Young Stars of Ballet

Making a New American Nutcracker

Designers of the Dance

Cinderella: State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara

