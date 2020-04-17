All-Female Jesus Christ Superstar EP Featuring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, More Released

She Is Risen: Volume One also includes the talents of Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Tony nominee Orfeh, and Grammy nominee Ledisi.

Following an all-female concert of Jesus Christ Superstar in January 2017 at the Highline Ballroom, performers from that evening—joined by a few other artists—recently reunited to record songs from the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice score.

A five-track EP, entitled She is Risen: Volume One, reunites Broadway veterans and recording artists Morgan James (Motown, Godspell) as Jesus Christ and Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Hairspray) as Judas Iscariot plus Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet) as Mary, Tony nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman) as Pilate, and Grammy-nominated recording artist Ledisi as Simon. The vocalists are backed by 14 Broadway musicians.

The EP’s five tracks are “Heaven on Their Minds,” “Pilate’s Dream,” “Simon Zealotes,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.” The cast of She Is Risen plans to release Volume Two with five additional selections, in addition to physical CDs of the two together.

The project was helmed by executive producers Dawn Kamerling and Richard Amelius, producers Meg Toohey and James, and engineers Hannah Tobias and Vira Byramji, with mixing and mastering by Rachel Alina.

“This has been a labor of love and a passion project for me from day one,” said James. “What started as a dream turned into a live concert event and then to this concept recording. We hand-selected some of the finest voices and artists in the industry, and what we created is incredibly special. We are so in need of female voices and leadership right now, and it gives me great joy to have brought these women together and shared in this music making.”

Stream or download the album across various platforms here or visit She-is-Risen.net for more information.