All IN(clusive) All-City Theatre Teen Ensemble to Premiere New Streaming Musical Beloved Land on Playbill

The program from NYC's Department of Education sees young artists writing and performing an original musical reflecting the diversity of the student creators.

All IN(clusive) All-City Theatre Teen Ensemble will premiere its new, original musical Beloved Land on Playbill. The virtual performance will be available to stream at Playbill.com/BelovedLand beginning December 9 at 7 PM ET. Watch a trailer for the performance above.

A program of New York City's Department of Education, the ensemble brings New York City public school students from diverse races, ethnicities, gender identities, and abilities to collaborate, devise, rehearse, and perform an original musical that reflects the diverse points of view of its student ensemble.

"A focus on the diversity and inclusivity of participants and their points of view expands access, but it also enriches the depth and quality of their shared artistry," says All IN Artistic Producer and NYCDOE Director of Theater Peter Avery. "These teens are amazing people as well as artists, and their instincts to support one another taking creative risks is inspiring for the adult artists who have the joy to work with them."

Students worked with a team of industry professionals to develop and record their material over Zoom, a necessity born of health restrictions put in place due to the spread of COVID-19.

"The way each of the teens' unique gifts were honored throughout the program and then celebrated in the production was simply awesome," shared an All IN parent. "The emotion, drama, and pure love expressed about living with disabilities transcended the stage. And to think they just did it in a few months."