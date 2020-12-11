All of the Newly Announced Disney Movies and TV Shows to Excite Theatre Fans

Hocus Pocus and Enchanted sequels, a new Lin-Manuel Miranda score, and more are among the new projects from the entertainment giant.

The Walt Disney Company has unveiled future plans, with its scope is as big as a galaxy far, far away—with a number of new TV shows and films featuring theatre favorites.

From Tony nominees starring in Star Wars and Marvel series to the expansion of properties that have become canon thanks to the work of Tony winners like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anika Noni Rose, there’s going to be something for everyone in the coming years.

Check out a list of programming that theatre fans should keep an eye out for on Disney+ and in theatres in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

TV Series



Loki

2020 Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal) reprises his role as Thor’s brother and rival, following Loki in the chaos of Avengers: Endgame. The series, coming to Disney+ in May 2021, co-stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Hawkeye

The Ferryman alums Fra Fee and Tony nominee Brian D’Arcy James are joining the famed archer in this adventure series, arriving on Disney+ in late 2021, that welcomes another bow-and-arrow legend: Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Andor

Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, and 2020 Tony nominee Kyle Soller are just a few of the newbies coming to this spy thriller, expanding the world Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with Diego Luna set to return as Cassian Andor. The series will land at Disney+ in 2022.

Moana, the Series

The 2016 animated film, which marked Auli’i Cravalho’s breakout role, will get the small screen treatment on Disney+ in 2023. No confirmation yet on attached talent, but the series will in fact be musical, which means Lin-Manuel Miranda might appear in the billing once more as a songwriter (he was Oscar-nominated for the movie’s “How Far I’ll Go.“)

Tiana

2023 will also usher in a series spinoff of the 2009 animated movie The Princess and the Frog, which starred Tony winner Anika Noni Rose. The show will follow Tiana in both her hometown of New Orleans and her new domain as princess, Maldonia.

Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr.

National Geographic’s next installment of its Genius limited docuseries, will follow the Civil Rights leader. This is the fourth in the Brian Grazer and Ron Howard project, on the heels of the Geoffrey Rush-led Albert Einstein and Antonio Banderas-led Pablo Picasso seasons, as well as the upcoming Aretha Franklin season starring Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo.

Movies



Raya and the Last Dragon

As previously announced , the film will be released in theatres March 5, 2021, but will now also be released on Disney+ with premiere access a la the rollout for Mulan. Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya in the Southeast Asian-inspired film follows a warrior princess as she tries to save the fictional kingdom of Kumandra from evil.

Encanto

Set to release in fall 2021, the Disney animated feature is set Colombia with music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story follows a family living in a magical house—check out a teaser here .

Disenchanted

Amy Adams stars in the long-gestating sequel to Enchanted, coming exclusively Disney+. More details will be announced at a later date.

Hocus Pocus 2

After years of speculation—and prodding by the film’s original cast —a sequel to the Halloween favorite is greenlit with Adam Shenkman set to direct. The movie will stream exclusively on DIsney+, but there’s no word yet on casting or release date.