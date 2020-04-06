All Rise, Featuring Ruthie Ann Miles and Lindsay Mendez, to Air Coronavirus-Themed Episode

The CBS series will film the individual performers’ scenes remotely.

Tony winners Ruthie Ann Miles and Lindsay Mendez will return as their characters Sara and Sherri, respectively, in a coronavirus-themed May 4 episode of CBS’ legal drama All Rise. The episode will also include regulars Simone Missick, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Wilson Bethel, Lindsey Gort, and J. Alex Brinson.

Throughout the episode, the show’s characters will manage their new normal of everyday reality at home,in order to continue their professional and personal lives. For example, Sara has to balance her day job as a court reporter with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver; and germaphobe Sherri contends with the new world (dis)order.

WATCH: Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles Join Live Stream Concert Series Benefiting The Actors Fund

The performers will shoot all of their scenes on Zoom, WebEx, and other technology as America continues social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. Producers plan to use special effects to create the necessary backgrounds for continuity in the series. In addition, a cinematographer operating solo from a vehicle will capture exterior footage that reflects the relatively desolate Los Angeles.

Miles and Mendez are both Tony winners: Miles won in 2015 for her performance as Lady Thiang in The King and I, and Mendez took home the award in 2018 for playing Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel.

