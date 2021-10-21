All the Current and Upcoming Broadway Shows You Can Buy Tickets For

Keep track of box office reopenings as theatres welcome back audience members following the coronavirus shutdown.

When it rains on Broadway, it pours on Broadway. The lights of New York City's Theatre District are ablaze, welcoming audiences back to plays and musicals after an extended shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stay up-to-date with Broadway's evolving reopening calendar—and find out where to get tickets—below. Playbill will continue to update this list as more announcements come in.

NOW PLAYING

Aladdin

The Disney musical, pyrotechnics, carpets, and all, reopened September 28. After a period of canceled shows due positive COVID cases within the company, performances are now taking place at the New Amsterdam Theatre as scheduled.

Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

The jukebox musical came back with a special gala performance October 16.

American Utopia

David Byrne's theatrical concert plays an encore engagement through March 6, 2022, at the St. James.

Caroline, or Change

The London revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's musical play Studio 54, where it officially opens October 27. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, starring starring Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke, is directed by Michael Longhurst.

Chicago

The long-running musical is rolling its stocking down once again at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicken and Biscuits

Norm Lewis and Michael Urie star in the Broadway premiere of Douglas Lyons' play, which opened October 10 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Come From Away

In addition to heading to Apple TV+ with a filmed capture, the musical resumed in-person performances beginning September 21.

Dana H./Is This A Room

The two docu-plays are running in rep at the Lyceum Theatre.

Freestyle Love Supreme

The hip-hop improv troupe takes up the Booth Theatre once again.

Girl From the North Country

The musical, featuring the discography of Bob Dylan, was the last show to open on Broadway prior to the shutdown. It resumed performances at the Belasco Theatre October 13.

Hadestown

The Tony-winning Best Musical resumed performances September 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Hamilton

The Broadway juggernaut reopened September 14.

Jagged Little Pill

We're here...to remind you...that the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical, resumed October 21.

Lackawanna Blues

Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo show runs through November 7 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The Lehman Trilogy

The National Theatre production, which played four performances at the Nederlander Theatre prior to the shutdown, began once again September 25 and opened October 14.

The Lion King

The Disney hit, a box office boon for tourist and family audiences, welcomed theatregoers back to Pride Rock starting September 14.

Moulin Rouge!

The musical, Broadway's reigning Best Musical Tony winner, welcomed audiences back to its Spectacular Spectacular at the Al Hirschfeld starting September 24.

Mrs. Doubtfire

After playing just three preview performances before the coronavirus shutdown, the musical comedy picked back up October 21. An official opening night is set for December 5.

Six

The musical was hours away from officially opening on Broadway March 12, 2020, before the shutdown went into effect. Performances resumed September 17, and the cast at last celebrated their official opening at the Brooks Atkinson theatre October 3.

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Keenan Scott II's play opened October 13.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll keeps on rolling at the Lunt-Fontanne, with Adrienne Warren reprising her now Tony-winning performance in the title role through October 31.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Tony nominee Jeff Daniels reprise their roles as Scout and Atticus Finch as Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel returns to the Shubert Theatre.

Wicked

Good news, indeed. The Oz-set musical flew back into the Gershwin Theatre September 14.

ON SALE

The Phantom of the Opera

Broadway's longest-running show resumes the spectacle October 22.

The Book of Mormon

The Tony-winning musical comedy will resume November 5 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Tony- and Olivier-winning play returns—as one part instead of two—beginning November 16.

Diana

The musical about the Princess of Wales, after playing nine previews in March 2020, will resume performances November 2 before opening November 17. In the meantime, a filmed version, shot during the pandemic, is available on Netflix.

Trouble in Mind

The Main Stem debut of Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, will officially open November 18 following previews that begin October 29 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre.

Clyde's

Second Stage's production of the Lynn Nottage play, starring Uzo Adubo, begins November 3 and opens November 22.

Slave Play

Jeremy O. Harris' Tony-nominated play returns to Broadway, beginning November 23 and (re)opening December 2 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Company

The gender-swapped revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical will resume previews November 15 (about a month prior to what was initially announced), with opening night scheduled for December 9.

Dear Evan Hansen

The Tony-winning musical will return to the Music Box Theatre beginning December 11.

Flying Over Sunset

Previews will now begin at the Vivian Beaumont November 11 this year prior to an official opening December 13. The musical, featuring a book by director James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, is set to star Carmen Cusack as Clare Boothe Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as Aldous Huxley, and Tony Yazbeck as Cary Grant—all three of whom experiment with psychedelic drugs int the '50s to unlock their psyches.

Skeleton Crew

Phylicia Rashad will star in the Broadway premiere of Dominique Morisseau's play, beginning December 21 and opening January 12, 2022, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman.

MJ

The new musical inspired by the life and discography of Michael Jackson is slated to begin at the Neil Simon Theatre December 6, with opening night set for February 1, 2022.

The Music Man

After a handful of postponements—and an inevitable producer shakeup with Scott Rudin saying he'll step down from the Broadway League—the Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led revival now aims to begin December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is slated for February 10, 2022.

Paradise Square

Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango will star in the Broadway premiere of the new musical, beginning February 22, 2022, and opening March 20 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Plaza Suite

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick headline the revival of the Neil Simon comedy, opening March 28, 2022, at the Hudson Theatre.

Take Me Out

The revival, which was on deck to open just prior to the coronavirus shutdown, will open April 4, 2022, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.

The Minutes

The Tracy Letts play was in previews at the Cort Theatre at the time of the shutdown. It is now slated to open April 7, 2022—but at a different theatre, Studio 54 (due to renovations at the Cort).

Beetlejuice

The ghost with the most returns, this time at the Marquis Theatre. The musical is resurrected beginning April 8, 2022.

Birthday Candles

Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and directed by Vivienne Benesch, will play the American Airlines. Previews begin March 18, 2022, with an April 10 opening.

American Buffalo

The delayed revival, starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss, will now open April 14, 2022, at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

How I Learned to Drive

The Paula Vogel play, originally scheduled for the 2020 season, is now slated to begin March 29, 2022, and open April 19 as part of the MTC season.

Funny Girl

Beanie Feldstein, Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, and Jared Grimes will star in the first Broadway revival of the classic musical, opening April 24, 2022, at the August Wilson Theatre.

Macbeth

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will star in a revival of the Shakespeare tragedy, beginning March 29, 2022, at the Lyceum Theatre prior to an April 28 opening.

The following have announced return or new opening dates, though tickets are not yet on sale to the public.

The Skin of Our Teeth

Lincoln Center Theater Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz makes her Broadway debut with the new production of the Thornton Wilder play. Performances begin March 31, 2022, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with opening night set for April 25.

