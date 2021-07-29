All The World’s A Stage: 43 Musicals Theatre Fans Wish They Could Live Inside

All The World's A Stage: 43 Musicals Theatre Fans Wish They Could Live Inside
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 29, 2021
 
From Great Comet to SpongeBob, check out the worlds Playbill readers wish they could inhabit.
119738 - Josh Groban and the cast of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Josh Groban and the cast Chad Batka

Many Broadway fans say that theatre is their life... but what if their life was theatre? Inspired by Schmiagdoon!, the AppleTV+ series in which a traveling couple gets trapped in a musical town, we wondered what shows would theatre fans want to inhabit.

We asked and you answered: check out these 43 musicals Playbill readers wish they were stuck inside.

SpongeBob_SquarePants_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_4_Cast_HR.jpg
SpongeBob SquarePants Joan Marcus
Stephanie D&#39;Abruzzo and John Tartaglia
Avenue Q Carol Rosegg
Gwen Verdon
Sweet Charity Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bette Midler in <i>Hello, Dolly!</i>
Hello, Dolly! Julieta Cervantes
waitress_prod_HR_1912.jpeg
Waitress Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns, Robin de Jesús, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, and cast
In The Heights Joan Marcus
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[6090]_Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Anastasia Matthew Murphy
The company in <i>Pippin</i>
Pippin Joan Marcus
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Oklahoma! Little Fang Photo
Sutton Foster and company
The Drowsy Chaperone Joan Marcus
