Allen Lee Hughes Receives Henry Hewes Design Awards' 2020 Ming Cho Lee Lifetime Achievement Honor

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Allen Lee Hughes Receives Henry Hewes Design Awards' 2020 Ming Cho Lee Lifetime Achievement Honor
By Dan Meyer
Sep 14, 2020
 
The lighting designer will be celebrated October 14 in a live streamed ceremony.
Allen Lee Hughes
Allen Lee Hughes Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway lighting designer Allen Lee Hughes will be honored with the Henry Hewes Design Awards’ Ming Cho Lee Lifetime Achievement Award October 14. Hughes’ most recent work was seen in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of A Soldier’s Play.

"It is especially gratifying to honor Allen Lee Hughes, whose nearly five decades of work in lighting design demonstrates the power of light and shadow to strengthen the dramaturgical core of every production on which he works," said Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chair of the Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee.

Hughes is a three-time Tony nominee, for his work on the original Broadway productions of K2 and Once On This Island as well as the 1985 revival of Strange Interlude. Beyond the Main Stem, his lighting designs have been seen Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Lincoln Center Theater, and at a number of regional venues. In 2015, the National Black Theatre Festival honored him with the Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design Award.

On top of his work as a designer, Hughes was chosen as this year’s recipient because of his dedication to helping new talent develop their craft while teaching at NYU’s Tisch School and Arena Stage’s fellowship program (named after Hughes).

The virtual award ceremony will take place October 14 via Zoom, hosted by Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and Illinois Theatre at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. As previously announced, Justin Ellington, Isabella Byrd, Nikiya Mathis, and more will alsobe honored for their work last season.

Production Photos: A Soldier's Play on Broadway

Production Photos: A Soldier's Play on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Alan Grier Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Blair Underwood Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and Billy Eugene Jones Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jerry O'Connell and Blair Underwood Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Rob Demery, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and McKinley Belcher III Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Warner Miller, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Blair Underwood Joan Marcus
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Company Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Awards
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.