Alley Theatre Moves Chisa Hutchinson's Amerikin and Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone to 2020–2021 Season

The two titles were slated to play the Houston venue this spring prior to the coronvirus pandemic.

The Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas, has announced the final titles to comprise its 2020–2021 season, including two that were supposed to play this spring.

Though canceled this season due to COVID-19 concerns, the world premiere of Chisa Hutchinson's Amerikin will take the stage in the fall; the James Black-helmed production will play the company's Newhaus Theatre October 9–November 8. Additionally, Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone, which was to begin this month, will now play the Hubbard Theatre April 30–May 23, 2021.

Also added to the lineup are the world premiere of the Alley-commissioned solo show What-a-Christmas! by Isaac Gómez (December 1–27), a production of Beckett's Waiting for Godot from Artistic Director Rob Melrose (May 21–June 20), and the world premiere of Vichet Chum's High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest as a co-production with Dallas Theater Center (June 11–July 4).

READ: Alley Theatre Season to Feature World Premiere of Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow Musical Noir

As previously announced, the season will include Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Noir, Clue, the world premiere of Liz Duffy Adams' Born With Teeth, and Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.

