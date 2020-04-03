Almost Love, Written and Directed by Mike Doyle, Now Available to Stream

The modern romcom stars Augustus Prew, Scott Evans, Kate Walsh, Colin Donnell, and more stage favorites.

Actor Mike Doyle (The New Century, Jersey Boys film) has, as writer-director of Almost Love, given audiences the romcom they need in 2020. A smart, carefully observed movie about relationships in general, but one long-term gay relationship in New York City in particular, Almost Love is a loose, witty look at what happens when you may have stayed too long at the fair with your significant other—and whether or not you can start again.

More importantly, as New Yorkers remain in self-isolation, Doyle's movie captures an impossibly beautiful stretch of New York City weather, where every shot seems to take place in golden hour. As his characters—including artist Adam (Scott Evans), influencer Marklin (Augustus Prew), their friend Cammy (Michelle Buteau), her homeless boyfriend (Colin Donnell), high school tutor Haley (Zoe Chao), and a dryly hilarious Kate Walsh as Adam's pal—wander around New York City bodegas, gallery openings, and the waterfront, Doyle's film becomes a love letter to the city in a way that could never have been intended.

Available on VOD now via Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu, Almost Love is the charming, modern love story audiences deserve. Plus, Patricia Clarkson drops in for one scene as a pretentious artist who is alarmed by Adam's dairy intake.