Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Continues Performance Series With Weekly Broadcasts, Including Camille A. Brown's City of Rain

The company will also present Revelations and its annual fundraising gala online in June.

The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater continues its weekly broadcast of works from its repertory, including short curated films and conversations with Ailey dancers, as well as dance and fitness classes.

The series, via Ailey All Access, kicked off March 30 and features broadcasts every Thursday at 7 PM. Next up is the streaming debut of Tony nominee Camille A. Brown’s City of Rain, a lyrical work that honors the memory of Brown’s close friend who passed away due to a debilitating illness. Ailey will also showcase bonus videos and conversations about the creation of the work.

The series continues May 28 with Artistic Director Robert Battle’s popular work, The Hunt, a dance for six men that explores the relationship between modern sports and the rites of gladiators.

In June, the series will feature two programs that include some of the company’s most famous works. The first, on June 4, is Alvin Ailey’s signature Revelations, which pays homage to African-American culture (broadcast via the new Lincoln Center Home portal). The following week (June 11 at 7:30 PM), the Ailey organization presents The Ailey Spirit Virtual Gala, a fundraising event that features a new performance, as well as young dancers from The Ailey School, and special guest appearances.

In addition to these large-scale showcases, Ailey continues with curated series, Dancer Diaries and #TheShowMustGoOn on its YouTube channel.

