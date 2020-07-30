Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Streams Awakening Beginning July 30

The original piece hails from Artistic Director Robert Battle.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues its Ailey All Access programming with Robert Battle's Awakening, which begins streaming July 30 at 7 PM ET. Watch above or on YouTube.

In the piece, a dozen Ailey dancers explore the balance of chaos and resolution with dissonance and harmony. Awakening features music titled “Turning” and “The Attention of Souls,” the third movement from the symphony Wine-Dark Sea by John Mackey. Additional footage takes viewers behind-the-scenes during the creation of the program, which marked the first world premiere created by Battle following his appointment as artistic director in 2011.

The presentation will remain available for a week, through August 6.

With All Access, every Thursday, the company offers access to free performance broadcasts from its repertory. The online platform also offers dance and fitness class, original short films, conversation series, and more.

The August 6 streaming broadcast features the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Love Stories, Judith Jamison’s collaboration with hip-hop pioneer Rennie Harris and Battle.