Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Streams Love Stories Beginning August 6

The original piece hails from Judith Jamison in collaboration with Rennie Harris and Robert Battle.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues its Ailey All Access programming with Judith Jamison's collaboration with Rennie Harris and Robert Battle, Love Stories, which begins streaming August 6 at 7 PM ET. Watch above or on YouTube.

Featured in the 2006 Beyond the Steps television special directed by Phil Bertelsen, Love Stories celebrates the heritage of African-American social dances and Ailey's legacy. Inspired by Sankofa, the Akan word which means "go back," the ballet integrates the three choreographers styles, conveying a collective message using movements influenced by the Philly bop, hip-hop, Caribbean, West African, and eclectic modern dance techniques.

The presentation, set to the music of Stevie Wonder, will remain available for a week, through August 13.



The company offers access to free performance broadcasts from its repertory every Thursday. The online platform also offers dance and fitness class, original short films, conversation series, and more.

The series continues August 13 with a double feature streaming debut of two ballets by Battle: In/Side and Ella.