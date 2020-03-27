Alvin Ailey Launches Online Streaming Series With Screening of Revelations

Ailey All Access will feature screenings of full-length works, dance classes, original short films, and more.

The Ailey organization will launch a new online streaming series, Ailey All Access, March 30 with a screening of the acclaimed dance piece, Alvin Ailey’s Revelations. The move to online programming is one of many in the industry as theatres, concert venues, and other cultural hubs temporarily close their doors in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to screenings of full-length works, Ailey All Access will feature virtual dance classes, original short films from the dance community, and more.

Introduced by Artistic Director Robert Battle and featuring commentary from some of the dancers, the screening of Revelations will kick off at 7 PM ET. Earlier that day, at 3 PM, dancer Hope Boykin will teach a Revelations-inspired virtual choreography workshop.

“Alvin Ailey created the ultimate prayer about overcoming adversity through hope and faith,” shared Battle. “During this period, it is fitting that we are launching Ailey All Access with his Revelations on the Company’s birthday. I know in my heart that he would be proud to see that we are taking on a challenge and seizing an opportunity to explore new ways of lifting up hearts, minds and spirits with the transformative power of dance.”

The performance series will continue with regularly scheduled weekly performances each Thursday, beginning April 2 at 7 PM ET with Yannick Lebrun’s intimate Saa Magni and Bradley Shelver’s high-energy Where There Are Tongues, followed by Judith Jamison's Divining on April 9.

Other upcoming broadcasts include Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Camille A. Brown’s City of Rain and Rennie Harris’ Lazarus. Check out the full slate of offerings at alvinailey.org/ailey-all-access.

