Alvin Ailey Streams Blues Suite Beginning July 23

The Ailey All Access broadcast is from Three by Three, a 1985 PBS Great Performances television special.

The Ailey organization continues its Ailey All Access programming with Blues Suite, which begins streaming July 23. Originally choreographed by Alvin Ailey when he was just 27, Blues Suite launched the company in 1958 and is often documented as his first masterpiece.

This broadcast of Blues Suite is from Three by Three, a 1985 PBS Great Performances television special. The presentation will remain available for a week, through July 30.

With All Access, every Thursday, audiences from around the world can gain access to free performance broadcasts from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater repertory. The online platform also offers Ailey Extension dance and fitness class, original short films, conversation series, and more.

The July 30 streaming broadcast features Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Artistic Director Robert Battle’s Awakening, a ballet that balances chaos and resolution, dissonance and harmony.