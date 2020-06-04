Alvin Ailey’s Dancers Move Through Pain and Heartache in New Short Film

We. Dance., featuring a text written and performed by Hope Boykin, is now live on YouTube.
“Our voices ring loudly through our bodies’ language,” says Hope Boykin in Alvin Ailey's powerful new short film We. Dance. Boykin, a dancer at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater—who wrote and performed the text for the video—is one of several dancers featured in the film, released June 3 against the backdrop of a global Black Lives Matter movement.
Featuring a text written and performed by Boykin, and music by At The End of Times, Nothing, the video is by Danica Paulos.
In conjunction with the new Lincoln Center at Home portal, the Ailey organization broadcasts its 2015 Ailey at Lincoln Center performance of its signature dance piece, Revelations, June 4. Following an 8 PM streaming premiere, the broadcast will be available for a limited time on demand. Learn more here.
The Tony-nominatedchoreographer talks his style, exclusive details of his vision for Hamilton’s ensemble, plus looking back on In The Heights, its similarities to Hamilton and working on those epic turntables.
To see Deaf West's Spring Awakening is to witness innovation in choreography. Spencer Liff takes us back to the very beginning and reveals his arduous process of getting his Deaf and hearing cast to speak through dance.