Alvin Ailey’s Dancers Move Through Pain and Heartache in New Short Film

Music Video   Alvin Ailey’s Dancers Move Through Pain and Heartache in New Short Film
By Olivia Clement
Jun 04, 2020
 
We. Dance., featuring a text written and performed by Hope Boykin, is now live on YouTube.

“Our voices ring loudly through our bodies’ language,” says Hope Boykin in Alvin Ailey's powerful new short film We. Dance. Boykin, a dancer at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater—who wrote and performed the text for the video—is one of several dancers featured in the film, released June 3 against the backdrop of a global Black Lives Matter movement.

You can watch We. Dance. on YouTube now.

Featuring a text written and performed by Boykin, and music by At The End of Times, Nothing, the video is by Danica Paulos.

In conjunction with the new Lincoln Center at Home portal, the Ailey organization broadcasts its 2015 Ailey at Lincoln Center performance of its signature dance piece, Revelations, June 4. Following an 8 PM streaming premiere, the broadcast will be available for a limited time on demand. Learn more here.

See Queen Latifah, Cicely Tyson, and More at Alvin Ailey’s Opening Night Gala

Queen Latifah and Janelle Monáe served as honorary chairs for the evening, held November 29.

28 PHOTOS
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater‘s Linda Celeste Sims and Glenn Allen Sims in David Parsons‘ Shining Star
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater‘s Linda Celeste Sims and Glenn Allen Sims in David Parsons’ Shining Star Christopher Duggan
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater‘s Linda Celeste Sims and Glenn Allen Sims in David Parsons‘ <i>Shining Star</i>
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater‘s Linda Celeste Sims and Glenn Allen Sims in David Parsons’ Shining Star Christopher Duggan
Alvin_Ailey_Opening_Night_Gala_Michael_Francis_McBride_Almaz_Strachan_2017_HR.jpg
Michael Francis McBride, Strachan's daughters, and Almaz Strachan Courtesy of Ailey, DCP
Alvin_Ailey_Opening_Night_Gala_Susan_Tyler_Cicely_Tyson_2017_HR.jpg
Susan Taylor and Cicely Tyson Courtesy of Ailey, DCP
Alvin_Ailey_Opening_Night_Gala_Bennett_Rink_Debra_Lee_2017_HR.jpg
Bennett Rink and Debra Lee Courtesy of Ailey, DCP
Alvin_Ailey_Opening_Night_Gala_Hope_Boykin_Debra_Lee_2017_HR.jpg
Hope Boykin and Debra Lee Courtesy of Ailey, DCP
Alvin_Ailey_Opening_Night_Gala_Robert_Battle_Daria_L_Wallach_2017_HR.jpg
Robert Battle and Daria L. Wallach Christopher Duggan
Alvin_Ailey_Opening_Night_Gala_Queen_Latifah_2_2017_HR.jpg
Queen Latifah Christopher Duggan
Alvin_Ailey_Opening_Night_Gala_Janelle_Monae_2017_HR.jpg
Janelle Monáe Christopher Duggan
Alvin_Ailey_Opening_Night_Gala_Queen_Latifah_Robert_Battle_Debra_Lee_2017_HR.jpg
Gala Co-Chairs with Queen Latifah, Robert Battle, and Debra Lee Christopher Duggan
