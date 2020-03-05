Alysha Umphress, Sean Okuniewicz, Rotimi Agbabiaka, More Cast in A.C.T.’s The Rocky Horror Show

By Andrew Gans
Mar 05, 2020
Performances will begin in San Francisco in April under the direction of Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton.
Alysha Umphress, seen on Broadway in the revival of On the Town and Off-Broadway in Smokey Joe's Café, will play Janet in the American Conservatory Theater's upcoming production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. Directed and choreographed by Sam Pinkleton (Soft Power, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), the production will run April 23–May 17 at the San Francisco company's Geary Theater. Opening night is April 29.

The cast will also feature Rotimi Agbabiaka as Frank-N-Furter, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro as Magenta, Daya Curley as the Narrator, Sean Okuniewicz as Brad, Kunal Prasad as Rocky, Branden Noel Thomas as Riff Raff, Ada Westfall as Columbia, and Phil Wong as Dr. Scott/Eddie, with Tanika Baptiste, Cookie Harrist, Travis Santell Rowland, and Ryan Patrick Welsh as Transylvanians. Understudies are Maya Phillips and Chris Steele.

“I'm so excited to make The Rocky Horror Show at A.C.T. as it is perhaps the only show that has ever existed that might just be as colorful, hilarious, terrifying, challenging, and idiosyncratic as the Bay Area itself,” said Pinkleton in a statement. “We'll throw open the big gold doors of the fabulous Geary Theater to all corners of San Francisco this spring, creating a weeks-long block party—anchored by a brilliant cast with deep Bay Area ties and exploded outward in all directions by Bay Area celebrity special guests, local visual artists, drag performers, DJs, curators, Rocky Horror buffs, bartenders, aliens, and audiences of all ages and stripes to come together and do the ‘Time Warp’ in a way that could only happen in San Francisco.”

The production will also have scenic and costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, sound design by Jessica Paz, music direction by Ada Westfall, and associate music direction by David Möschler. Ani Taj will serve as associate director and co-choreographer.

