Amadeus, Starring Lucian Msamati and Adam Gillen, Begins Streaming July 16

By Dan Meyer
Jul 16, 2020
 
The 2016 revival of Peter Shaffer's Olivier- and Tony-winning play was filmed at London's National Theatre.

National Theatre's 2016 revival of Peter Shaffer's Tony-winning Amadeus, starring Lucian Msamati as Salieri and Adam Gillen as Mozart, streams July 16 as National Theatre at Home’s series of rebroadcasts concludes its inaugural season.

The stream is available beginning at 2 PM ET above or on National Theatre’s YouTube. It will remain free to watch on demand through 2 PM ET July 23. Donations to support the U.K. theatre community are encouraged.

Sarah Amankwah as Venticelli, Lucian Msamati as Antonio Salieri, and Hammed Animashaun as Venticelli in <i>Amadeus</i>.
Sarah Amankwah as Venticelli, Lucian Msamati as Antonio Salieri, and Hammed Animashaun as Venticelli in Amadeus. Marc Brenner

Michael Longhurst directs the play, which follows the jealous rivalry between esteemed composer Antonio Salieri and the rowdy newcomer Wolgang Amadeus Mozart. The production includes a number of the composers' most recognizable tunes, with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia..

Joining Msamati and Gillen on stage are Karla Crome as Constanze Weber (later Mozart), Sarah Amankwah and Hammed Animashaun as Venticelli, Tom Edden as Joseph II, Alexandra Mathie as Count Johann Kilian Von Strack, Hugh Sachs as Count Franz Orsini-Rosenberg, Geoffrey Beevers as Baron Gottfried Van Swieten, Fleur de Bray as Katherina Cavalieri, Wendy Dawn Thompson as Teresa Salieri, Peter Willcock as Salieri’s Cook, Eamonn Mulhall as Salieri’s Valet, Andrew Macbean as Kapellmeister Bonno, and Everal A Walsh as Major-Domo.
The citizens of Vienna are plays by Macbean, Walsh, Nicholas Gerard-Martin, Matthew Hargreaves, Michael Lyle, Andrew Macbean, Robyn Allegra Parton, and Eleanor Sutton.

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Chloe Lamford, music director Simon Slater, choreographer Imogen Knight, lighting desiger Jon Clark, and sound designer Paul Arditti.

The National Theatre production of Les Blancs continues streaming through July 29 at 2 PM ET on National Theatre at Home.

Go Inside Rehearsals for Peter Shaffer's Amadeus at the National Theatre

Lucian Msamati and Adam Gillen reprise their performances as Salieri and Mozart.

14 PHOTOS
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_568 Lucian Msamati as Antonio Salieri in rehearsals for Amadeus at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Lucian Msamati and cast Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_184 Amadeus rehearsal at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Cast Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_595 Wendy Dawn Thompson and Fleur de Bray in rehearsls for Amadeus at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Wendy Dawn Thompson and Fleur de Bray Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_611 Lucian Msamati as Antonio Salieri in rehearsals for Amadeus at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Lucian Msamati and cast Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_306 Adelle Leonce as Constanze Weber and Lucian Msamati as Antonio Salieri in rehearsal for Amadeus at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Adelle Leonce and Lucian Msamati Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_640 Matthew Spencer as Joseph II in Amadeus rehearsals at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Matthew Spencer Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_836 Sarah Amankwah, Lucian Msamati and Ekow Quartey in rehearsals for Amadeus at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Sarah Amankwah, Lucian Msamati, and Ekow Quartey Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_646 Carla Harrison Hodge, Wendy Dawn Thompson and Adele Leonce in rehearsals for Amadeus at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Carla Harrison Hodge, Wendy Dawn Thompson, and Adele Leonce Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_904 Adam Gillen as Wolfgang Mozart and Adele Leonce as Constanze Weber in rehearsals for Amadeus at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Adam Gillen and Adele Leonce Marc Brenner
Amadeus_National_Theatre_Rehearsals_2018_943 Adele Leonce as Constanze Weber in rehearsals for Amadeus at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner_HR.jpg
Adele Leonce and cast Marc Brenner
