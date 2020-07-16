Amadeus, Starring Lucian Msamati and Adam Gillen, Begins Streaming July 16

The 2016 revival of Peter Shaffer's Olivier- and Tony-winning play was filmed at London's National Theatre.

National Theatre's 2016 revival of Peter Shaffer's Tony-winning Amadeus, starring Lucian Msamati as Salieri and Adam Gillen as Mozart, streams July 16 as National Theatre at Home’s series of rebroadcasts concludes its inaugural season.

The stream is available beginning at 2 PM ET above or on National Theatre’s YouTube. It will remain free to watch on demand through 2 PM ET July 23. Donations to support the U.K. theatre community are encouraged.

Michael Longhurst directs the play, which follows the jealous rivalry between esteemed composer Antonio Salieri and the rowdy newcomer Wolgang Amadeus Mozart. The production includes a number of the composers' most recognizable tunes, with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia..

Joining Msamati and Gillen on stage are Karla Crome as Constanze Weber (later Mozart), Sarah Amankwah and Hammed Animashaun as Venticelli, Tom Edden as Joseph II, Alexandra Mathie as Count Johann Kilian Von Strack, Hugh Sachs as Count Franz Orsini-Rosenberg, Geoffrey Beevers as Baron Gottfried Van Swieten, Fleur de Bray as Katherina Cavalieri, Wendy Dawn Thompson as Teresa Salieri, Peter Willcock as Salieri’s Cook, Eamonn Mulhall as Salieri’s Valet, Andrew Macbean as Kapellmeister Bonno, and Everal A Walsh as Major-Domo.

The citizens of Vienna are plays by Macbean, Walsh, Nicholas Gerard-Martin, Matthew Hargreaves, Michael Lyle, Andrew Macbean, Robyn Allegra Parton, and Eleanor Sutton.

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Chloe Lamford, music director Simon Slater, choreographer Imogen Knight, lighting desiger Jon Clark, and sound designer Paul Arditti.

The National Theatre production of Les Blancs continues streaming through July 29 at 2 PM ET on National Theatre at Home.

