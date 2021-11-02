Amanda Jane Cooper, Justin Keyes, Daniel J. Maldonado, More Cast in Irish Rep's The Streets of New York

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Amanda Jane Cooper, Justin Keyes, Daniel J. Maldonado, More Cast in Irish Rep's The Streets of New York
By Andrew Gans
Nov 02, 2021
 
Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, who penned the 2002 adaptation, directs.
Amanda Jane Cooper, Justin Keyes, and Daniel J. Maldonado
Amanda Jane Cooper, Justin Keyes, and Daniel J. Maldonado

Complete casting has been announced for the Irish Repertory Theatre's production of Dion Boucicault's The Streets of New York, featuring an adaptation, songs, and direction by Artistic Director Charlotte Moore. Previews will begin December 4 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage prior to an official opening December 14 for a limited run through January 30, 2022.

The cast will feature Amy Bodnar (Oklahoma!) as Susan Fairweather, Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) as Alida Bloodgood, Richard Henry (Kiss My Aztec!) as Dermot Puffy, David Hess (Sunset Boulevard) as Gideon Bloodgood, Ben Jacoby (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Mark Livingston, Justin Keyes (How To Succeed...) as Brendan Badger, Daniel J. Maldonado (Newsies) as Patrick Fairweather/Duke Vlad, Polly McKie (A Child’s Christmas in Wales) as Dolly Puffy, Jordan Tyson (The Chair) as Dixie Puffy, Ryan Vona (Once the Musical) as Paul Fairweather, Price Waldman (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Edwards, and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) as Lucy Fairweather.

Based on Boucicault’s play of the same name, The Streets of New York was first staged at Irish Rep in 2002, when it was nominated for two Drama League Awards. The production also ran at the Westport Country Playhouse in 2003.

“In this time of COVID," says Moore, "I was sure it would be appropriate to rewrite my original Director's Note. But upon rereading the original, so many things are exactly the same, that I have changed my mind. There is still great poverty and hunger, and the heartbreak of lost love never changes. Add to that a world-wide pandemic and a masked society, and Boucicault's 18th century world seems to fit right into our 21st with its darkness and restrictions. But, as always, I love the end of our story. It's filled with hope and the victory of the power of good. One day soon we will surely be headed in that light-filled direction.“

The production also has musical direction by Mark Hartman, choreography by Barry McNabb, scenic design by Hugh Landwehr, costume design by Linda Fisher, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by M. Florian Staab, properties by Deirdre Brennan, and hair and wig design by Robert-Charles Vallance. Pamela Brusoski serves as production stage manager with April Kline as assistant stage manager.

Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Incantata at Irish Rep

Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Incantata at Irish Rep

11 PHOTOS
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Nicholas Barasch_HR.jpg
Nicholas Barasch Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Stanley Townsend_HR.jpg
Stanley Townsend Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Sam Yates, Stanley Townsend, and Paul Muldoon_HR.jpg
Sam Yates, Stanley Townsend, and Paul Muldoon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Francis O'Toole_HR.jpg
Francis O'Toole Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Ciarán O`Reilly and Charlotte Moore_HR.jpg
Ciarán O'Reilly and Charlotte Moore Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Charlotte Moore_HR.jpg
Charlotte Moore Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Kate Mulgrew_HR.jpg
Kate Mulgrew Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Zara Devlin and Billy Carter_HR.jpg
Zara Devlin and Billy Carter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Robert Picardo_HR.jpg
Robert Picardo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Inacanta_Off-BroadwayBroadway_opening_2020_Sam Yates_HR.jpg
Sam Yates Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.