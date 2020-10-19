Amanda Kloots’ Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Due in 2021

Kloots’ memoir about her life with the late actor will hit bookshelves next summer.

Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots’ upcoming memoir about her life with husband Nick Cordero, who passed away in July due to COVID-19 complications, will be released June 29, 2021, from HarperCollins. The new tome is titled after the song that fans around the world danced to on social media in support of the late Tony nominee.

In the book, Kloots reflects on love, loss, and life with her husband: of their love and fairy-tale marriage, of the disease that upended it, of the fight for Cordero’s survival, of her grief and how she came to terms with his death, and of keeping the star’s memory alive for their son Elvis and the world. Kloots’ sister Anna helped her write the book.

Kloots made her Broadway debut in Good Vibrations and later appeared in 2011’s Follies. She met Cordero as an ensemble member in Bullets Over Broadway in 2014. She is also a former Radio City Rockette.

Live Your Life is available for pre-order on HarperCollins.com.