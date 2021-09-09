Amanda Kloots, Melora Hardin, and More Will Compete on ABC's Dancing With the Stars

The 30th season of the dancing competition kicks off September 20.

The lineup has been announced for the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars competition, which premieres September 20 at 8 PM ET. Tyra Banks hosts. Celebrities heading to the ballroom include The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, whose Broadway credits include Bullets Over Broadway, Young Frankenstein, Follies, and Good Vibrations; The Office's Melora Hardin, who made her Broadway debut in Chicago; pop star JoJo Siwa; country singer Jimmie Allen; Spice Girl Melanie C; Christine Chiu (Bling Empire); Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210); social media sensation Olivia Jade; Matt James (The Bachelor); Martin Kove (Cobra Kai); Olympian Suni Lee; WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin; Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta); Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; and the NBA's Iman Shumpert. Watch Amanda Kloots Join Sara Bareilles and the Cast of Waitress for a Tribute to Nick Cordero Professional dancers will include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. Viral star Siwa previously revealed that she will have the first same-sex dancing partner in the history of the long-running competition series. Partners will be revealed during the first episode. The pairs will be judged by ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Winners of the competition have included several actors with theatre credits, including Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher, Olivier winner Amber Riley, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Donny Osmond.