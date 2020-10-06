Amanda Kloots Shares Passionate Response to President's COVID Tweet

By Playbill Staff
Oct 06, 2020
 
Kloots lost her husband, Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, to the virus in July.
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Joseph Marzullo/WENN

In an October 5 tweet, President Donald Trump, who had been released from the hospital following treatment for the coronavirus, wrote, "Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life."

Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband—Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero—to the virus in July, responded to the President's post, writing on Instagram, "To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus—I stand by you, with you, holding your hand.

"Unfortunately it did dominate our lives, didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we 'let it'—like it was our choice? Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It is something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease, you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful."

To date, over 210,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University & Medicine.

READ: The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Nick Cordero

Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2012 in Rock of Ages, going on to create roles in the original Broadway companies of Bullets Over Broadway (where he met Kloots and earned a Tony nomination), Waitress, and A Bronx Tale.

On September 17—what would have been Cordero's 42nd birthday—Broadway Records released Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below, an album of the performer's solo show at the venue. Proceeds will go to Kloots and their young son, Elvis.


A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

22 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in the George Street Playhouse production of <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in The Toxic Avenger Photo by T. Charles Erickson
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in <i>Toxic Avenger</i>
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger stars Nick Cordero and Sara Chase
Nick Cordero and Sara Chase in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in Bullets Over Broadway Jason Bell
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, and Betsy Wolfe in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Cast in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero in Brooklynite
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin in Brooklynite
