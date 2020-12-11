Amazon Prepping Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers Biopic Starring Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley

By Logan Culwell-Block
Dec 11, 2020
 
The film will center on the on- and off-screen romance between the dancing co-stars of Top Hat, The Gay Divorcee, and Swing Time.
Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Top Hat</i>
Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire in Top Hat RKO Pictures/New York Public Library

Amazon Studios and Automatik will produce a biopic centering on the on- and off-screen lives of famed dancing co-stars Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, set to be played by Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley respectively. No release date has been set for the film, news of which was first reported by Deadline.

Both Bell and Qualley have history appearing in dance-centered films; Bell played the title role in 2000's Billy Elliot while Qualley took on Ann Reinking in FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon.

Fosse_Verdon_New_York_Premiere_2019_HR
Margaret Qualley Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Fred & Ginger will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) and will feature a script penned by Arash Amel (A Private War).

Following separate careers in Vaudeville, Broadway, and Hollywood, the dancing duo was first paired onscreen in 1934's The Gay Divorcee. They would go on to make nine total films together, establishing themselves as the picture of onscreen style and elegance and, to many, one of the greatest film pairings of all time. Both were married to other people throughout their onscreen collaboration.

