Ambassador Theatre Group Will Require Proof of Vaccination in U.K. Theatres

Ambassador Theatre Group, which owns and operates nearly 60 venues across Britain, the United States, and Germany, will require proof of vaccination in its U.K. theatres.

Following the July 19 lifting of social distancing in U.K. theatres, Ambassador's priority remains to keep its "audiences, staff, and visiting performers safe whilst we welcome people back into our venues," according to a statement.

To do so, the organization is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (one of the three approved vaccines at least two weeks prior to attending the venue), or proof of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the performance, or proof of immunity. Ambassador will also continue to require audiences to wear face coverings unless they have a medical exemption; all staff will also be required to wear face coverings. Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of the venues will be maintained.

"We understand that this is a big change for audiences and staff alike, and as such we will work with the government and local stakeholders to ensure that any implementation of mitigations including COVID Passes works well for customers and is communicated clearly in advance of affected performances," the statement continues.

Ambassador's West End theatres include The Playhouse, Harold Pinter, Lyceum, Duke of York's, Phoenix, Fortune, Ambassadors, Savoy, Piccadilly, and Apollo Victoria. Click here for a list of the company's U.K. regional venues.

