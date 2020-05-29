Amber Gray, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phillipa Soo, More Join Ars Nova Forever Telethon Lineup

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Amber Gray, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phillipa Soo, More Join Ars Nova Forever Telethon Lineup
By Dan Meyer
May 29, 2020
 
The 24-hour live stream will also include cast reunions for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and KPOP.
Amber Gray, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Phillipa Soo.jpg
Amber Gray, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Phillipa Soo

Over a dozen celebrities have been added to the June 12–13 Ars Nova Forever Telethon, including Tony-nominated Ars Nova alums Amber Gray, Phillipa Soo, Joe Iconis, Alex Timbers, Denée Benton, and Leigh Silverman.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billy Eichner, Betty Gilpin, and Andrew R. Butler are just a few more of the many names added to the 24-hour live stream.

The artists join a previously announced slate of performers including Hadestown Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin, the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme, and Tony nominees Ashley Park and Lilli Cooper. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Off-Broadway theatre, which is struggling to sustain itself in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: The Latest Statuses of Off-Broadway Theatres During the Shutdown

In addition, the Off-Broadway theatre announced its slate of programming, divided into 12 two-hour blocks, including separate cast reunions of the popular Ars Nova productions of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and the Broadway-aimed KPOP.

Kicking off the event June 12 at 6 PM ET will be An Ars Nova Mixtape, hosted by Park and Soo, with musical performances from Ars Nova alumni like Iconis, Butler, and Grace McClean.

Audiences will also get to see the world premiere of Isaac Oliver’s Lonely Quarantine, starring Katja Blichfeld, Naomi Ekperigin, Betty Gilpin, Ryan O’Connell, and Ben Sinclair.

Additional two-hour blocks of programming include:

  • A Saturday morning relaxation session inspired by Small Mouth Sounds, hosted by Sakina Jaffrey
  • Thon-Tha-Thon-Thon-Thon hosted by Freestyle Love Supreme
  • “Boom Crunch” Zoom Brunch: A Celebration of Theatrical Choices with hosts Larry Owens and Natalie Walker
  • A special edition of Ars Nova’s variety special Showgasm

Throughout the live stream, theatre favorites will drop by for special appearances. At the end, Lilli Cooper will host The Finale for the Future!, a showcase of current Ars Nova resident and commissioned artists.

READ: How to Support a Theatre Company and Stream a Show While Social Distancing

Click here to check out the full schedule and current artist lineup; a complete listing will be unveiled June 9.

The Ars Nova Forever Telethon creative team includes Stivo Arnoczy, Teddy Bergman, Hunter Bird, Sammi Cannold, Tim Chaffee, Lee Sunday Evans, Chloe Joy Ivanson, Mike Karns, Seonjae Kim, Jenny Koons, Shira Milikowsky, Andrew Neisler, Kimie Nishikawa, Lee Overtree, Kristen Robinson, Caitlin Sullivan, and Marián Gómez Villota.

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

The world-premiere, “high-octane” theatrical event invites audiences backstage at a K-pop music factory.

11 PHOTOS
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_04(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ashley Park Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_01(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ensemble Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_03(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim
Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_05(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
(Clockwise) Joomin Hwang, John Yi, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, and Jason Tam Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_02(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_07(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
John Yi, Joomin Hwang, Jason Tam, Jiho Kang, and Jinwoo Jung Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_08(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_06(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Jason Tam Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_10(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
James Seol in KPOP Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_09(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
James Saito and Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.