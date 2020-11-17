Amber Gray, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phillipa Soo, More Set for Rescheduled Ars Nova Forever Telethon

The 24-hour live stream includes cast reunions for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and KPOP.

Much of the originally planned lineup and programming from The Ars Nova Forever Telethon will be part of the rescheduled 24-hour live stream event December 4–5, including Tony-nominated Ars Nova alums Amber Gray, Phillipa Soo, Joe Iconis, Alex Timbers, Ashley Park, Denée Benton, and Leigh Silverman.

The special gala was originally set for June 12–13 but was postponed in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The updated lineup also includes Billy Eichner, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Freestyle Love Supreme, Robin Lord Taylor, Kyra Sedgwick, Brooke Shields, Lea DeLaria, Bridget Everett, Ben Sinclair, James Monroe Iglehart, Betty Gilpin, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Matt Rogers, Lilli Cooper, Heather Christian, Jason Tam, and Ashley Pérez Flanagan joining hosts Rachel Chavkin, Sakina Jaffrey, Dave Malloy, Isaac Oliver, Larry Owens, and Natalie Walker.

In addition, the Off-Broadway theatre has confirmed its slate of programming, divided into 12 two-hour blocks, including separate cast reunions of the popular Ars Nova productions of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and the Broadway-aimed KPOP.

Flanagan and In The Green's Grace McLean will kick off the event December 4 at 6 PM ET with Ars Nova’s family of artists past and present.

Additional two-hour blocks of programming include:



The world premiere of Isaac Oliver’s Lonely Quarantine

A Saturday morning relaxation session inspired by Small Mouth Sounds, hosted by Sakina Jaffrey

hosted by Sakina Jaffrey Thon-Tha-Thon-Thon-Thon, hosted by Freestyle Love Supreme

hosted by Freestyle Love Supreme “Boom Crunch” Zoom Brunch: A Celebration of Theatrical Choices with hosts Larry Owens and Natalie Walker

with hosts Larry Owens and Natalie Walker A special edition of Ars Nova’s variety special Showgasm

Throughout the live stream, theatre favorites will drop by for special appearances. At the end, Lilli Cooper and Joél Pérez will host The Finale for the Future!, a showcase of current Ars Nova resident and commissioned artists.

