American Buffalo Revival, Starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss, Will Open on Broadway in 2022

The David Mamet drama, which had been in rehearsal as the pandemic closed theatres worldwide, will play Circle in the Square.

The Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, starring Emmy and Tony winner Laurence Fishburne, Oscar and Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell, and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Darren Criss, will begin previews at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (currently the home of the limited engagement of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits) the week of March 22, 2022.

The limited engagement, directed by Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre), will officially open April 14, 2022, two years after it was originally scheduled to open. The limited 16-week engagement was in rehearsal when Broadway was shuttered due to COVID-19.

American Buffalo, which concerns three small-time hustlers who want a bigger cut of the American dream, premiered on Broadway in 1977, receiving the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play. The play was subsequently revived Off-Broadway in 1981, on Broadway in 1983, and Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theatre Company in 2000.

The production will have set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFour Productions, Spencer Ross with Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Gemini Theatrical, Suna Said Maslin, Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris and Darren P. DeVerna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Jacob Soroken Porter and The Shubert Organization.