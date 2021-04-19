American Conservatory Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Irish Repertory Theatre Partner on Streaming Platform for Major Regional Theatres

Created in collaboration with Broadway On Demand, the National Theatre Network will launch with a filmed adaptation of Heather Christian's Animal Wisdom.

Broadway On Demand has partnered with American Conservatory Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Irish Repertory Theatre to create the National Theatre Network, a new digital platform created to allow major regional theatres to stream productions worldwide.

The enterprise will debut May 15 with a filmed adaptation of The Bushwick Starr's Animal Wisdom, written by Heather Christian and co-presented by Woolly Mammoth and ACT. The performance was filmed at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., with a cast including Sasha Brown, Eric Farber, B.E. Farrow, and Maya Sharpe. The film is directed by Amber McGinnis, with Emilyn Kowaleski providing stage direction.

The platform will be capable of streaming both live and recorded performances, along with classes, galas, awards ceremonies, and more. The hope is that it will allow theatres to exponentially increase their reach, all while maintaining the professional standards that in-person patrons have come to expect.

"We are thrilled and honored to be supporting the mission of America’s great regional theatre institutions at this very challenging moment in history," says Broadway Licensing—parent company of Broadway On Demand—CEO and President Sean Cercone. "With great disruption comes great opportunity, and to be a small part of helping these visionary organizations evolve and expand is tremendously rewarding for our Broadway on Demand team."

For more information, visit NationalTheatreNetwork.com.