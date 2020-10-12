American Film Institute Will Honor Rita Moreno

The evening will feature a conversation between EGOT winner Moreno and Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner.

The American Film Institute will honor EGOT winner Rita Moreno during its annual AFI FEST, which runs virtually October 15–22.

The Rita Moreno Tribute will take place October 20 at 8 PM ET and is free for those who register. Moreno will chat with Tony winner Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay for Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story (which features Moreno, who also executive produces).

With the recent addition of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, Moreno has received all of the most prestigious awards in show business, including the Oscar, the Tony, two Emmys, and a Grammy. She received The Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to American Culture and was honored by her peers as the 50th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Moreno was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama. She can currently be seen in the Latinx remake of Norman Lear’s sitcom One Day at a Time.

For more information about the AFI FEST, click here.

