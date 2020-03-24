American Repertory Theater Postpones Pre-Broadway 1776, Remainder of Current Season

The Diane Paulus-helmed revival is slated to open on Broadway in spring 2021.

The American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has followed suit with fellow regional theatres in the Boston area—and around the country, officially putting the remainder of its season on hold in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitney White's Shakespeare-inspired theatrical concert Macbeth in Stride, which was due to begin April 23 at the A.R.T.'s club space Oberon, has been moved to the 2020–2021 season, as has the pre-Broadway engagement of 1776.

The latter, helmed by Artistic Director Diane Paulus, is expected to go on a multi-city tour (including stops in Los Angeles, Houston, and Denver) before opening on Broadway in spring 2021 at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre. As of now, these engagements have not been impacted by the mass gathering restrictions being implemented in various states.

Earlier this month, the A.R.T. had canceled or postponed several events it intended to host at Oberon, including productions of Dreamgirls, Penny Arcade, and Beloved King.

"Even though we are no longer able to gather in the same physical space, we are committed to finding new ways to strengthen our connections and community. We know that the power of theatre to cultivate our shared humanity and to heal is needed more than ever," Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger said in a joint statement. "Theatre has endured over millennia through its potential for transformation and reinvention. As we create a path forward, we know your collaboration will be integral to the future of the A.R.T."

