American Theatre Wing and BroadwayHD Will Offer Streaming Presentation of ATW Centennial Concert and Gala

The 2017 special event featured Heather Headley, Santino Fontana, Rebecca Luker, and more.

The American Theatre Wing and Broadway HD will offer a free streaming presentation of ATW’s Centennial Concert and Gala, which featured Tony winners Brian Stokes Mitchell, Heather Headley, and Santino Fontana, Tony nominees Norm Lewis, Beth Malone, Rebecca Luker, Laura Osnes, and more. In honor of what would traditionally be “Tony Sunday,” the stream will be available June 13–19 on BroadwayHD.

The program includes Mitchell singing “Being Alive” from Company, Lewis revisiting his time in The Phantom of the Opera with “The Music of the Night”, Malone performing from Fun Home, and Headley taking on “What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line. Songs from Hair, Showboat, The Fantasticks, South Pacific, and West Side Story are also performed. In addition, Tony Bennett makes an appearance recalling the support offered to him by the American Theatre Wing as a young GI returning from World War II.

READ: Tony Awards, Sidelined by the Pandemic, Sets September Date for 4-Hour Celebration

“We hope this...whets your appetite to come back to Broadway or to theatre in your hometown,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the ATW. “The Wing looks forward to continuing to contribute to the theatre landscape by providing opportunities and access that will help Broadway and the entire industry come back better.”

In addition to the archive performances, the presentation will spotlight the Wing’s development and education initiatives.