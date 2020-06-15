Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, A New Platform Hopes to Aid Theatres With Streaming Performances

The comprehensive program from Music Theatre International, ShowTix4U, and Broadway Media Distribution streamlines the streaming process.

A new theatrical streaming platform from Music Theatre International, ShowTix4U, and Broadway Media Distribution is set to launch June 18. Aimed at amateur and community theatres in North America, the platform offers one comprehensive portal to obtain streaming rights, sell tickets, capture and stream performances both live and on demand, and pay royalties.

ShowTix4U will host informational tutorials on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning June 10 at 1PM ET; join at ShowTix4U.com/Demo. Agents will also be able to walk potential customers through streaming software and hardware solutions in private appointments, available beginning June 18.

The services hopes to offer not only a new performance venue for theatres impacted by the spread of COVID-19, but also a way to make filmed archival performances available on demand as a new revenue source.

Broadway Media's involvement in the partnership includes the ability for users to get a suite of services—including specialized software, training, and both sales and rentals of streaming equipment—allowing for a range of production levels from single stationary camera setups to multi-camera recordings.

MTI has made a number of their titles available for streaming performances—including Annie, Mary Poppins, and Sister Act—but not their entire catalog. This new platform will only be available for use with titles for which MTI is authorized to provide streaming rights, a list that MTI expects to grow over time. A complete list of shows with streaming rights is available at MTIShows.com.