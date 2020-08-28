Amy Adams Joins Dear Evan Hansen Movie

The Oscar nominee will play Cynthia Murphy in the Universal project.

Oscar nominee Amy Adams is the latest actor to join the cast of the in-development Dear Evan Hansen movie. The film star and stage alum, Deadline reports, will play Cynthia Murphy (Connor’s mother, originally played on Broadway by Jennifer Laura Thompson).

She joins a cast that includes Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and Girl From the North Country) as Connor Murphy, Nik Dodani (Atypical) as Jared Kleinman, and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Zoe Murphy. Ben Platt will reprise his Tony-winning performance as the title role.

Also newly added to the cast is Danny Pino (Law and Order: SVU, Cold Case), presumably as Larry Murphy.

Adams has earned Oscar nods for Vice, American Hustle, The Master, The Fighter, Doubt, and Junebug. Though she has not appeared on Broadway, she did star in the movie musical Enchanted and played the Baker’s Wife in the 2012 Central Park presentation of Into the Woods.

The Universal project, produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, will feature a screenplay by Levenson. No word yet on a release or production timeline.

