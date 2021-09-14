Amy Adams Will Star in London Revival of The Glass Menagerie

The role of Tom will be split by Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney as they play the older and younger versions of the character.

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams will make her West End debut in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York’s Theatre. The production, directed by Jeremy Herrin, is set to begin previews May 23, 2022, ahead of an opening night May 31.

Adams will play Amanda Wingfield opposite Tony nominee Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) and The Ferryman star Tom Glynn-Carney as Tom, who will perform older and younger stages of the character’s life. Newcomers Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli star as Laura and The Gentleman Caller.

“I have always felt a strong pull towards the work of Tennessee Williams and to this deeply personal story,” says Adams. “I am so grateful to be working with the brilliant Jeremy Herrin and with all of the talented cast and creative team. I look forward to the shared experience of theatre.”

Adams most recently starred in the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen as Connor's mom, Cynthia. The film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival September 9 and will arrive in theatres across the U.S. September 23. Her additional theatre (and theatre-adjacent) credits include Into the Woods in Central Park and the film adaptation of Doubt (for which she earned her second Oscar nod).

The Glass Menagerie is designed by Vicki Mortimer with lighting design by Paule Constable and video design by Ash J Woodward. This is the debut project from Second Half Productions, a new entertainment company founded by Herrin, Alan Stacey, and Rob O’Rahilly.