Amy Tan and Cast of The Joy Luck Club Reunite on Stars in the House May 28

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the cast and creator of the 1993 film The Joy Luck Club May 28 in honor of AAPI Heritage Month.

Actors Kieu Chinh (who played Suyuan), France Nuyen (Ying-Ying), Ming-Na Wen (June), Lauren Tom (Lena), and Rosalind Chao (Rose) are joined by writer/author Amy Tan to reminisce about their time working on this groundbreaking project.

Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

