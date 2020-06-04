An Homage to a City, and a Powerful Expression of Black Artistry in Tavia Riveé’s ‘Dream Like New York’

Black Broadway performers dance among NYC’s iconic landmarks in the new video, conceived in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tavia Riveé, a New York-based performer seen in the national tour of Motown the Musical, has released a video pairing NYC’s iconic landmarks with choreography and performances by Broadway dancers. The video, which marks Riveé’s directorial debut, was conceived as a passion project in the midst of the public health crisis, and is now also an expression of powerful artistry from Black artists against the backdrop of a global Black Lives Matter movement.

“It started out as a love letter to NY, to Broadway, and the heartache we face as artists as we desperately seek a space for expression in this difficult season of seclusion,” Riveé shared on her Instagram. “But as we stand in the center of a revolution, it is not lost on me that I was able to create this piece solely utilizing the same black bodies our industry doesn’t always appreciate. To them—I see you. I cherish you. I respect you. I love you. I honor you.”

Conceived and directed by Riveé, the music video, set to Tyrone Wells’ “Dream Like New York,” features Justin S. Bryant (Hamilton), Karissa Harris (Dreamgirls), Olivier Medus (Metropolitan Opera’s Porgy & Bess), Diana Vaden (Tootsie), and Ricardo Zayas (Head Over Heels, Hamilton).

In addition to Motown, Riveé has been seen in the Encores! staging of St. Louis Woman and in A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, among other credits. Visit her website to learn more.