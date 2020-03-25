An Important PSA From Avenue Q's Trekkie Monster

Trekkie Monster, the self-proclaimed "social distancing expert" puppet from the Tony-winning musical Avenue Q, wants you to be socially responsible.

Trekkie Monster is brought to life by original cast member and puppet designer Rick Lyon. Following its run at the Vineyard Theatre, Avenue Q opened on Broadway at the Golden Theatre July 31, 2003. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez and Jeff Whitty, played 22 previews and 2,534 performances before closing September 13, 2009. The irreverent comedy earned six Tony Award nominations, winning three, including Best Musical.

In the style of Sesame Street with humans and puppets interacting, Avenue Q tells the tale of 20somethings learning how to live and love in New York City.