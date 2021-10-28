Anaïs Mitchell Announces New Solo Album and Drops First Single

Watch the video for Mitchell's new song "Bright Star" ahead of her self-titled album's January 2022 release.

Anaïs Mitchell, the Tony- and Grammy-winning composer of the Broadway musical Hadestown, has announced plans to release new self-titled solo album—her first since her 2014 compilation album Xoa. The album, Anaïs Mitchell, is set to be released January 28, 2022.

This self-titled project will be Mitchell's seventh studio album, including a 2010 concept album of her musical Hadestown. The folk singer-songwriter will head out on a U.S. tour this January, followed by a European tour that will kick off in August 2022. Ahead of her upcoming album release, she dropped a music video of its second track, titled "Bright Star." Take a look (and a listen) below.

Hadestown, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is now running at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Based on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the musical is directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin and features original stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada.

