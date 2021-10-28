Anaïs Mitchell Announces New Solo Album and Drops First Single

toggle menu
toggle search form
Music Video   Anaïs Mitchell Announces New Solo Album and Drops First Single
By Hayley Levitt
Oct 28, 2021
Buy Tickets to Hadestown
 
Watch the video for Mitchell's new song "Bright Star" ahead of her self-titled album's January 2022 release.
Hadestown_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Anaïs Mitchell Marc J. Franklin

Anaïs Mitchell, the Tony- and Grammy-winning composer of the Broadway musical Hadestown, has announced plans to release new self-titled solo album—her first since her 2014 compilation album Xoa. The album, Anaïs Mitchell, is set to be released January 28, 2022.

This self-titled project will be Mitchell's seventh studio album, including a 2010 concept album of her musical Hadestown. The folk singer-songwriter will head out on a U.S. tour this January, followed by a European tour that will kick off in August 2022. Ahead of her upcoming album release, she dropped a music video of its second track, titled "Bright Star." Take a look (and a listen) below.

Hadestown, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is now running at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Based on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the musical is directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin and features original stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.