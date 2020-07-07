Anaïs Mitchell to Offer Insider's Look at Hadestown With New Book

Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown will be released in October.

Tony-winning composer Anaïs Mitchell will offer an inside look at the Hadestown score and share behind-the-scenes stories this fall in her new book, Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown, out October 6 from Plume.

In addition to a complete set of lyrics with notes and first drafts, Working on a Song includes insights into the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the journey to making the lead characters believable, the ins-and-outs of opening a show on Broadway; Mitchell’s writing room and team, and more.

Hadestown began previews on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre March 22, 2019, following an Off-Broadway premiere and multiple subsequent engagements. The production, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight including Best Musical.

