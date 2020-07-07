Anaïs Mitchell to Offer Insider's Look at Hadestown With New Book

By Dan Meyer
Jul 07, 2020
Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown will be released in October.
Anaïs Mitchell Marc J. Franklin

Tony-winning composer Anaïs Mitchell will offer an inside look at the Hadestown score and share behind-the-scenes stories this fall in her new book, Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown, out October 6 from Plume.

In addition to a complete set of lyrics with notes and first drafts, Working on a Song includes insights into the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the journey to making the lead characters believable, the ins-and-outs of opening a show on Broadway; Mitchell’s writing room and team, and more.

Hadestown began previews on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre March 22, 2019, following an Off-Broadway premiere and multiple subsequent engagements. The production, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight including Best Musical.

André De Shields Matthew Murphy
Workers Chorus Matthew Murphy
Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Matthew Murphy
Reeve Carney and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Amber Gray and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Eva Noblezada and cast of Hadestown Matthew Murphy
Patrick Page and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Matthew Murphy
Amber Gray, Patrick Page, and Reeve Carney Matthew Murphy
