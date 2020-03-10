Anastasia Licensing Now Available for School Productions

Adapted from the animated movie, the Flaherty and Ahrens musical premiered on Broadway in 2017.

Concord Theatricals has acquired worldwide licensing rights to Anastasia and has made the title available for school productions in North America. Based on the 1997 animated film, the musical features a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

Set in 1920s Paris, Anastasia centers on Anya, a young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past while being pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer.

"I’m thrilled that young people all across North America will now be able to perform and experience the magic of Anastasia," says Flaherty. "I’m always moved when students perform our shows," adds Ahrens. "Here’s to ‘Home, Love, Family’ and beautiful youth productions!"

"Terrence, Stephen, and Lynn have created a romantic, historic musical that has emotionally connected with fans around the world,” says Concord Theatricals President Sean Patrick Flahaven. "Having known these authors for many years, it's a genuine privilege for the Concord Theatricals team to represent Anastasia on its further journey to professional and amateur stages everywhere."

Anastasia made its world premiere at Connecticut's Hartford Stage before transferring to Broadway in 2017. The production was helmed by Darko Tresnjak and starred Christy Altomare and Derek Klena. The musical is currently touring the United States and has current or upcoming productions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.

For more information, visit ConcordTheatricals.com.

