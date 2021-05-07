Anastasia's Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Max von Essen, More Reunite on Stars in the House May 7

By Andrew Gans
May 07, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2017 Broadway musical Anastasia May 7.

Guests include Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Mary Beth Peil, Max von Essen, John Bolton, and Caroline O'Connor. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Anastasia features a score by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote the songs for the 1997 animated feature, including their Academy Award-nominated stand-out, “Journey to the Past.” The musical has a book by the late Tony winner Terrence McNally, who also collaborated with Ahrens and Flaherty on the Tony-winning musical Ragtime.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Take a Look at Anastasia on Broadway

Take a Look at Anastasia on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0668]_Derek Klena, Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Derek Klena and Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0698]_Christy Altomare and the cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare and the cast Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0185]_Ramin Karimloo, Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Ramin Karimloo and Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[1972]_John Bolton, Caroline O’Connor, and the cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
John Bolton, Caroline O’Connor, and the cast Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[2200] - Christy Altomare, Derek Klena in ANASTASIA on Broadway, photo credit Matthew Murphy 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare and Derek Klena Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[3475]_Nicole Scimeca, Mary Beth Peil in ANASTASIA, on Broadway Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Nicole Scimeca and Mary Beth Peil Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[6090]_Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[4676]_ John Bolton, Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
John Bolton, Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast Matthew Murphy
Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast
Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast Matthew Murphy
