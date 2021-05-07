Anastasia's Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Max von Essen, More Reunite on Stars in the House May 7

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2017 Broadway musical Anastasia May 7.

Guests include Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Mary Beth Peil, Max von Essen, John Bolton, and Caroline O'Connor. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Anastasia features a score by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote the songs for the 1997 animated feature, including their Academy Award-nominated stand-out, “Journey to the Past.” The musical has a book by the late Tony winner Terrence McNally, who also collaborated with Ahrens and Flaherty on the Tony-winning musical Ragtime.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.