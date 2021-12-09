And Just Like That… Premieres December 9, Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis

The Sex and the City revival welcomes Sara Ramírez, Christopher Jackson, Isaac Powell, and more theatre favorites.

The ladies of Sex and the City (minus a certain London-based public relations executive) are taking over Manhattan (and Brooklyn!) once again. The comedy series reboot And Just Like That... launches December 9 on HBO Max, starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

Also returning are the ladies’ significant others—Chris Noth as Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Steve, and Evan Handler as Harry—along with Willie Garson as Stanford and Mario Cantone as Anthony, Carrie and Charlotte's frenemy-turned-married gay BFFs, respectively.

A number of theatre stars have joined the new series, including Spamalot Tony winner Sara Ramírez, Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, Julie Halston, Isaac Powell, Nicole Ari Parker, LeRoy McClain, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury.

The series picks up right where they left off—just a few years later and with a few more notches on the ladies' belts—as they embark upon the latest trials and tribulations of life in NYC as 50-somethings. Ramírez plays Che Diaz, Carrie's podcast co-host, who asks the writer a rather blunt question in the trailer above. Powell, last seen in the 2020 West Side Story revival, reportedly plays a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology who refuses to play by gender and industry norms.

The 10-episode first season, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, premieres with two episodes, followed by a weekly rollout. King wrote and directed the first two episodes, with women making up the majority of writers and directors this season, including Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Keli Goff, Gillian Robespierre, Samantha Irby, and Anu Valia.

Both Parker and Nixon have heavy schedules this winter. Following And Just Like That..., Parker will return to Broadway in the pandemic-delayed Plaza Suite. Nixon will star in another show with a bevy of theatrical heavy-hitters, The Gilded Age, also on HBO.