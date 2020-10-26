André De Shields, Adrienne Warren, and Dozens More Will Sing Out for Freedom November 2

The annual benefit for The American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union will honor the legacies of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rep. John Lewis, suffragists, and more.

A host of Broadway favorites are set for The American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union's annual Sing Out for Freedom benefit concert November 2 at 6:30 PM ET.

Joining previously announced host Lea DeLaria will be Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy), Kelly McCreary (Grey’s Anatomy), Tony winner Katrina Lenk (Company), Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Tony and Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud), Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Obie winner Eisa Davis (Passing Strange), Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along...), Jo Lampert (Transparent), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Significant Other), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Mykal Kilgore (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Treshelle Edmond (Spring Awakening), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night), Sasha Allen (Hair), Thursday Williams (What the Constitution Means to Me), Ty Defoe (Straight White Men), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Jomama Jones (Black Light), Gaelynn Lea, Mary Kathryn Nagle (Reclaiming One Star), Liana Stampur (A Soft Place to Land), and Michael McElroy and the Tony-honored Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Tony nominee Liesl Tommy directs the evening, available to stream at SingOutforFreedom.com. The concert to protect the right to vote will also honor the legacies of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rep. John Lewis, and suffragists, along with other activists and citizens who have fought for and protected American voting rights.

The 18th annual concert features music direction by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb. Robb Nanus and Rachel Sussman are the executive producers; additional producers include Liesl Tommy, Jenny Mudge, Becca Halperin, Ari Conte, and Cynthia J Tong. Victor Vazquez of X Casting serves as casting director, and Kate Rigg is the script writer.

Sing Out for Freedom was co-founded by Donna Lieberman, Liana Stampur, and Erich Bergen.

