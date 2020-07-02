André De Shields, Dominique Morisseau, More to Take Part in Black Theatre Week

By Ryan McPhee
Jul 02, 2020
 
The virtual event kicks off July 27 with a 50th anniversary tribute to New Federal Theatre.
Mankind_Playwrights_Horizons_Opening_Night_2018_37_HR.jpg
André De Shields Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Black Theatre Networks’ Black Theatre Week will take place virtually July 27–31, with a host of stage artists taking part in tributes, readings, and more. The 34th annual conference was originally slated to take place July 24–27 in-person in Detroit.

Following a welcome address from BTN President Andre Harrington and Vice President Chris Berry, Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown) will host a 50th anniversary celebration for New Federal Theatre, honoring Artistic Director Woodie King Jr., July 27.

Later events in the week (all free and open to the public) include a conversation between Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau (Ain’t too Proud) and political analyst Dr. Michael Eric Dyson moderated by playwright Michael Dinwiddie (July 28); a presentation of two-person plays focusing on the Black LGBTQAI+ experience (July 29), a panel with The Roots’ Tarik Trotter and Oscar winner John Ridley on their upcoming musical Black No More (July 29); and a showcase of upcoming seasons by culturally Black theatres across the U.S. (July 31).

For more information—including the full schedule of events—and to register, visit BlackTheatreNetwork.org.

