André De Shields, John Glover, John Benjamin Hickey, More Will Remember Terrence McNally in Virtual Discussion

By Andrew Gans
Jun 15, 2020
 
Lucy Mukerjee will moderate the remembrance of the Tony-winning playwright.
Terrence McNally
Terrence McNally Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A virtual discussion celebrating the life of the late Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally will take place June 17 at 8 PM ET on Ovee.

Remembering the life and legacy of the playwright and LGBTQ+ activist will be director Jeff Kaufman and Tony-winning actors André De Shields, John Glover, and John Benjamin Hickey.

Hickey and Glover worked with McNally on his Tony-winning play Love! Valour! Compassion!, and De Shields originated the role of Noah "Horse" T. Simmons in the McNally-David Yazbek musical adaptation of The Full Monty. The four artists will remember McNally and the influence he had on their lives and the world.

Lucy Mukerjee of the Tribeca Film Festival moderates the Pride Month special. To attend the virtual celebration, click here.

READ: Tony Award-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies at 81

Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life, directed, written, and produced by Kaufman and produced by Marcia Ross, streams on PBS.org and the PBS video app June 15-August 31. It traces McNally's life—from escaping his troubled home in Corpus Christi, Texas, to becoming one of America’s most groundbreaking and honored playwrights. The film includes interviews with Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Rita Moreno, Chita Rivera, F. Murray Abraham, Audra McDonald, Edie Falco, John Slattery, and Billy Porter.

McNally passed away from COVID-19 complications March 24.

Look Back at the Shows Terrence McNally Brought to Broadway

53 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
The Lady of the Camellias, 1963
The Lady of the Camellias,1963, cast, Friedman-Abeles.jpg
Cast of The Lady of the Camellias Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
And Things That Go Bump in the Night Playbill - April 1965
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965, Eileen Heckart, Robert Drivas, and Susan Friedman-Abeles.jpg
in And Things Go Bump in the Night Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965, Marco St. John and Robert Drivas, Friedman-Abeles.jpg
Marco St. John and Robert Drivas in And Things Go Bump in the Night Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bad Habits Playbill - May 1974
Bad Habits, 1974
Bad Habits, 1974, cast, friedman abeles.jpg
Cast of Bad Habits Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Ritz Playbill - Jan 1975
The Ritz, 1975
The Rink Playbill - Opening Night, Feb 1984
The Rink, 1984
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink.
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink. Ken Howard
