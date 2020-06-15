André De Shields, John Glover, John Benjamin Hickey, More Will Remember Terrence McNally in Virtual Discussion

Lucy Mukerjee will moderate the remembrance of the Tony-winning playwright.

A virtual discussion celebrating the life of the late Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally will take place June 17 at 8 PM ET on Ovee.

Remembering the life and legacy of the playwright and LGBTQ+ activist will be director Jeff Kaufman and Tony-winning actors André De Shields, John Glover, and John Benjamin Hickey.

Hickey and Glover worked with McNally on his Tony-winning play Love! Valour! Compassion!, and De Shields originated the role of Noah "Horse" T. Simmons in the McNally-David Yazbek musical adaptation of The Full Monty. The four artists will remember McNally and the influence he had on their lives and the world.

Lucy Mukerjee of the Tribeca Film Festival moderates the Pride Month special. To attend the virtual celebration, click here.

Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life, directed, written, and produced by Kaufman and produced by Marcia Ross, streams on PBS.org and the PBS video app June 15-August 31. It traces McNally's life—from escaping his troubled home in Corpus Christi, Texas, to becoming one of America’s most groundbreaking and honored playwrights. The film includes interviews with Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Rita Moreno, Chita Rivera, F. Murray Abraham, Audra McDonald, Edie Falco, John Slattery, and Billy Porter.

McNally passed away from COVID-19 complications March 24.

