André De Shields, Karen Olivo, Heather Headley, More Set for Home for the Holidays, Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Ain't Too Proud's Jelani Remy, who conceived the idea for the fundraiser, will host.

A host of Broadway favorites will be part of Home for the Holidays, which will stream December 15 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The free stream will begin at 8 PM ET at BroadwayCares.org/homefortheholidays and will be available through December 19. The stream will also be available through streaming partner Playbill.com.

Ain't Too Proud—The Life of Times of The Temptations star Jelani Remy, who conceived the show, will serve as host. Currently set to be part of the evening are Alan Cumming, André De Shields, Carolee Carmello, Lena Hall, Heather Headley, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo, Remy, Conrad Ricomora, Jennifer Sanchez, and the Tony-honored Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Eric Ulloa directs with musical direction by Jaime Lozano.

The artists will perform songs based on traditions from their homes and from where their respective shows are set.

Donations will be accepted at BroadwayCares.org. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

