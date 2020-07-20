André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Eden Espinosa, and More Tapped for Ballots Over Broadway

The concert will support Higher Heights for America and its work mobilizing and electing Black women, and Field Team 6's efforts registering Democratic voters.

Ballots Over Broadway has lined up an all-star roster of performers for its voter-focused event. The live Zoom concert, which will take place August 7, will support Higher Heights for America’s work mobilizing and electing Black women, and Field Team 6’s efforts registering and empowering Democratic voters around the country, particularly in "Battleground states."

The concert will live stream at 8 PM PT, with a link to the recording available after for ticket holders. Click here for a look at ticket options.

Hosted by The Voice's Chris Mann, the lineup of performers includes Emmy winner Bradford Anderson, Tony winner Laura Benanti, Christina Bianco, Drama Desk winner Deborah Craig, Tony winner André De Shields Fuller House's Juan Pablo di Pace, Wicked's Eden Espinosa, Tony winner Santino Fontana, Brooklyn 99's Melissa Fumero, Olivier nominee Jared Gertner, American Idol finalist Tamyra Gray, Dear White People's Daheli Hall, Tony winner Andy Karl, The Wiz's Mykal Kilgore, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony nominee Orfeh, Hamilton's Sabrina Sloan, Tony nominee John Tartaglia, The Wiz's Shanice Williams, Grace and Frankie's June Diane Raphael, Casual's Michaela Watkins, the cast of Hash(tag) America: Kyle Carter, Anthonty Federov, Diana Huey, Kay-Ta Matsuno, Jennifer Paz, AJ Rafael, Christina Sajous, Heath Saunders, and Nik Walker, and the UCLA Musical Theater Class of 2020.

Ballots Over Broadway is presented by Feminists in Action and Momtivist, in partnership with HODG, Civic Sundays, Persist Happy Hour, and Face the Music.

Higher Heights is a national organization providing Black women with a political home to expand their elected representation and voting participation, and advance progressive policies.

Field Team 6 works to register and empower Democrat voters in underrepresented areas.