André De Shields, Liz Callaway, More Set for Live Stream Concerts at Feinstein’s 54/Below

Jagged Little Pill’s Antonio Cipriano and musical theatre writer Bree Lowdermilk will also perform.

Tony winner André De Shields, Tony nominee Liz Callaway, and more will take part in Live from Feinstein’s/54 Below, the NYC cabaret’s live stream series. The programming launched during the pandemic to make more shows accessible to theatre fans.

First up is Bree Lowdermilk & Friends August 4 at 9:45 PM ET, featuring the musical theatre writer of The Mad Ones and The Bad Years. The performer will be joined by collaborator Kait Kerrigan and several Broadway alums. Next is Antonio Cipriano: Nostalgia August 5 at 9:45 PM, with Jagged Little Pill star bringing audiences back to the early 2000s.

André De Shields: Black by Popular Demand will live stream August 7 at 7 PM. The Hadestown star’s new show will showcase his greatest hits and signature wit. The show is music directed by Sean Mayes with Rudy Bird on percussion and vocalists Kimberly Marable, Lori Tishfield, and Freida Williams.

Rounding out the calendar is Liz Callaway: Comin’ Around Again August 9 at 7 PM. The Broadway favorite returns to 54 Below with a show featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and more.