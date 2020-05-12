André De Shields, Lynn Nottage, Rebecca Naomi Jones, More Join Special Edition of 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

"COVID and Incarceration" will tell stories from people affected by the recent pandemic and correctional facilities.

Tony winner André De Shields, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, and Rebecca Naomi Jones are among the artists slated for the May 12 edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, titled "COVID & Incarceration." The program will tell real stories from those currently and previously incarcerated, their families, and the advocates serving them during this global pandemic.

"COVID & Incarceraation" is a partnership between The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, The Confined Arts, RAPP, Zealous, and The Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School.

Joining De Shields and Jones as performers are Jelani Alladin, Pascale Armand, Ato Blankson-Wood, Maggie Bofill, Madeline Brewer, Peter Jay Fernandez, Alex Hernandez, Aja Naomi King, L Morgan Lee, Deirdre Lovejoy, John Clarence Stewart, and Desean Terry.

Playwrights set for the project include Nottage, Lemon Andersen, Hilary Bettis, Jordan E. Cooper, Michael John Garcés, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Emily Mann, Roger Q Mason, DeRay Mckesson, Tony Meneses, NSangou Njikam, Liza Jessie Peterson, Shaka Senghor, and Stevie Walker-Webb

The videos will be streamed every 15 minutes on Instagram (@24HourPlays) beginning at 6 PM ET and later be available on 24HourPlays.com.

The process began May 11 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting new monologues specifically for their assigned actors, highlighting the experiences of advocates. This morning, advocates got the first look at the brand-new monologues before the actors filmed their performances. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the videos.

