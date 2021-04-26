André De Shields Stars in Stream of Aleshea Harris' Brother, Brother Beginning April 26

The virtual production is one of New York Theatre Workshop's Artistic Instigator projects.

New York Theatre Workshop streams Aleshea Harris' Brother, Brother—one of the Off-Broadway company's Artistic Instigator projects for the 2020–2021 season—beginning April 26 at 7 PM ET. Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, the production will remain available through July 25.

Featuring Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, along with Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amari Cheatom, and Owen Tabaka, the new work follows brothers Jim and Wally, who are traveling Appalachia by tandem bicycle, stopping to play shows on their way to make it big in Tennessee. When a man in a maroon suit starts following them, they come face-to-face with their pasts.

The stream also features Affrilachian fiddle music from Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton and the visual imaginations of Ibrahim Rayintakath and Liang-Hsin Huang.

The series will continue with a live stream of Kristina Wong's Sweatshop Overlord May 14–15 at 7 PM ET and May 16 at 3 PM. Wong's newest performance art piece details how she went from out-of-work artist to overlord of a homemade face mask empire in just ten days.

Part 1 of the Artistic Instigator project Hilton Als Presents, "Portrait of Jason," is available on all major podcasting platforms and NYTW.org. The second part of the series, "Selections from Tennessee Williams," will explore excerpts from three lesser-known works by the playwright: Clothes for a Summer Hotel, In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel, and The Red Devil Battery Sign. A date for the installment will be announced later.

For ticket information, click here.



(Updated April 26, 2021)